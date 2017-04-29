Red Bulls 2, Fire 1: Man of the Match

The Fire, for what it’s worth, looked really good on the road against a phenomenal home team tonight. There were actually some good performances across the board for Chicago, and I think they were hard done to come away without a point. My Man of the Match has to be Dax. He showed up to his old stomping grounds and put in a heck of a shift. He also assisted on the Fire’s goal, really making something out of nothing.

Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)