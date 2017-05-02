Bastian Schweinsteiger Throws Out The First Pitch At Wrigley [UPDATED]

Ahead of tonight’s game against the Phillies, Fire midfielder and rockstar Bastian Schweinsteiger was welcomed as the Cubs’ special guest. After meeting the team and shaking hands with fans, Basti ran out to the mound to throw out the first pitch.

Later in the evening, Basti was joined by teammates Dax McCarty and Drew Conner in singing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” during the 7th Inning Stretch.

We’ll get you video of that ASAP but, rest assured, it was pretty great.

The Cubs ended up trouncing the Phillies 8-3. I’m not saying having the Fire players helped the Cubs win, but I’m not not saying that, you feel me?

I love how unabashedly @BSchweinsteiger has embraced MLS and his new city and North America in general. Living his best life. pic.twitter.com/1gvkyKWOHb — Elizabeth Cotignola (@LaDiavolina) May 3, 2017

UPDATE: Here’s the video!