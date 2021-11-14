Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns FC: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

This Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Red Stars will face Portland Thorns for a place in the NWSL final. The red hot yet heavily depleted Red Stars will take on the top-seeded Thorns with a spot in Louisville on the line. The game will kickoff at 4:30 PM Central Time.

Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher remain out for the Red Stars, while Mal Pugh, Casey Krueger, and Kayla Sharples have all also been ruled out. As such, the bench will have the step up again, with Tatumn Milazzo set to step in at right back again following a strong performance last week in the quarterfinals.

Portland will be without Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan due to a combination of pregnancy and injury, but they still have a stacked roster, with 4 current US National Team players, as well as Christine Sinclair and Rocky Rodriguez.

The match will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC

NWSL Semifinal 1 | Sunday, November 14 | Providence Park, Portland, OR

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: Twitch (international)