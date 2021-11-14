 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chicago Red Stars 2, Portland Thorns 0: The Red Stars advance to the NWSL Championship!

Chicago will face the Washington Spirit on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Louisville for the title

By Patrick McCraney
Soccer: NWSL Playoffs-Chicago Red Stars at Portland Thorns FC Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Red Stars punched their ticket to the NWSL Championship with a gritty, 2-0 win over the Portland Thorns Sunday afternoon at Providence Park.

The Red Stars were propelled by goals from Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe. Shortly after coming on for the injured Kealia Watt, Johnson beat Portland goalkeeper Bella Bixby with a blast to the near post upper 90. Woldmoe made it 2-0 with a 59th’s minute rocket from well outside the box.

Chicago will face the Washington Spirit for the title at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. CT.

One win to go.

