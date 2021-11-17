The Hot Cast: Season Finale

It’s the last episode of the season, which means it’s time to eulogize and autopsy the 2021 Chicago Fire. Ruben and RJ discuss what went wrong, what went right, and everything in between. They discuss their general feelings from the season, the new logo, and have a (very short) debate over who the MVP for the team was. They also ask who the Fire should hire to manage the squad, and try to figure out what the club needs to do to improve the roster for next season. All that and why PSG suck on this week’s hot cast.