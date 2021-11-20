Chicago Red Stars vs Washington Spirit: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

With last weekend’s upset of the Portland Thorns, Red Stars qualified for their second successive NWSL championship. They will take on the Spirit, who are unbeaten in eight games, and who are also coming off of a huge upset last week. The game will be played at Lynn Family Stadium, the shared home of Racing Louisville and USL’s Louisville City FC. The match will be at 11 in the morning (Central Time), as it will be aired on CBS.

Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher are still unavailable for the Red Stars due to their respective long-term injuries, and Casey Krueger is out due to illness. Red Stars Rookie of the Year Tatumn Milazzo will likely start in her place once again. Mal Pugh returns to the team after a week-long absence due to COVID protocol. Red Stars head coach Rory Dames did not know if he would have his star player available for the game until Friday morning, when she was cleared by the league medical staff.

In their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, the Red Stars will seek to counter the quick and dangerous Spirit attack with their rock-solid back line. Defender of the Year candidate Sarah Gorden and USWNT regular Tierna Davidson will have to have big games at the center of defense. Morgan Gautrat will anchor the midfield following an excellent season for Chicago.

Washington won’t be missing any starters, and their attacking options include Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch and Rookie of the Year Trinity Rodman. Rodman has already scored against the Red Stars twice this year, and she is in good form, scoring in the 2-1 semifinal win over the OL Reign. The Spirit have numerous other players with international experience, such as Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett, Saori Takarada, Karina Rodriguez, Julia Roddar, and Kumi Yokoyama.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit

NWSL Championship | Saturday, November 20 | Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

Kickoff: 11:08 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS App, Twitch (international)