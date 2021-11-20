NWSL Championship Quick Recap: Chicago Red Stars fall to Washington Spirit 2-1

The Chicago Red Stars will have to settle for runners-up yet again.
Chicago dropped the NWSL Championship 2-1 to the Washington Spirit Saturday afternoon at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Red Stars opened the scoring late in first half stoppage time, with a far post header by Rachel Hill.
Queen of the Hill #WASvCHI | @CBS | #NWSL21 pic.twitter.com/Y8K6WLHp2M— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 20, 2021
The Spirit equalized in the 67th minute, after Andi Sullivan converted a penalty.
It's @sunshine_sully shinin' from the spot ☀️#WASvCHI | @CBS | #NWSL21 pic.twitter.com/d4TcK5D9U6— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 20, 2021
The two teams went into extra time tied at 1. Kelley O’Hara broke that tie in the 97th minute, burying a cross from Trinity Rodman, which was enough to propel the Spirit to the championship.
Picture-perfect first goal of the season from @kelleymohara #WASvCHI | @CBS | #NWSL21 pic.twitter.com/89ohWFr9Dl— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 20, 2021
Stay tuned to Hot Time in Old Town for more post game coverage.
Loading comments...