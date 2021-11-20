 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NWSL Championship Quick Recap: Chicago Red Stars fall to Washington Spirit 2-1

A Kelley O’Hara goal in the 97th minute lifted Washington to the title

By Patrick McCraney
NWSL: National Womens Soccer League Championship-Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Red Stars will have to settle for runners-up yet again.

Chicago dropped the NWSL Championship 2-1 to the Washington Spirit Saturday afternoon at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Red Stars opened the scoring late in first half stoppage time, with a far post header by Rachel Hill.

The Spirit equalized in the 67th minute, after Andi Sullivan converted a penalty.

The two teams went into extra time tied at 1. Kelley O’Hara broke that tie in the 97th minute, burying a cross from Trinity Rodman, which was enough to propel the Spirit to the championship.

Stay tuned to Hot Time in Old Town for more post game coverage.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...