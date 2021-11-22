Chicago Fire will face Orlando City in 2022 home opener on March 5

The Chicago Fire will open the 2022 season on the road against Inter Miami on February 26, before heading home to host Orlando City at Soldier Field on March 5, the club announced today.

That March 5 home opener, which will kick off at 5 p.m. CT, is the earliest in club history. That’s because MLS has to begin the season earlier than usual to accommodate the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins November 21. The 2022 regular season will end on October 9, and next year’s MLS Cup will be November 5, to allow players participating in the World Cup to join their national teams.

Chicago is unbeaten in its last three home openers, most recently earning a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution this past season. The Fire are 11-7-6 record in home openers, including a 5-2-1 mark at Soldier Field.

The rest of the Fire’s 2022 regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.