The Hot Cast: The Coach Show

Happy Thanksgiving from the Hot Cast! Ruben and RJ are back sooner than expected to talk about the recent coaching news for both top-flight teams in the city. They discuss Ezra Hendrickson’s background and examine his resume, talk about how he’ll affect the transfer moves during the offseason, and what kind of football to expect out of the club next season. Score another point for Ruben’s theory that mid-2000’s Chivas USA is secretly the most important MLS club in league history.

Then they discuss the accusations from the Washington Post against former Red Stars head coach Rory Dames. They address the allegations and discuss how we all need to do better to identify and prevent this from happening in the future.

Note: This was recorded Monday 11/22 and some of the things discussed in the podcast may not reflect on moments that came after.