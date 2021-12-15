Chicago Fire announce 2022 schedule

The Chicago Fire’s 34 game regular season schedule is out for the 2022 MLS regular season. Here are some quick notes:
- Chicago will play 17 home games and 17 road games. The Fire play each Eastern Conference opponent twice (home and away), and play eight matches against select teams from the West: FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City, Vancouver Whitecaps
- The Fire host the LA Galaxy for the first time since 2018
- At least five matches will be on national TV, including the April 23 away match against Minnesota United, which will be on ESPN (the club’s local TV announcement will come at a later date)
- Chicago visits Charlotte FC for the first time on Aug. 6
- There are only five mid-week games: two at home, and three on the road
- The early start to the schedule is to accommodate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but it has an added benefit: with the regular season ending Oct. 9, there’s less conflict with the Chicago Bears, meaning the schedule is far more balanced than last season
2022 Chicago Fire FC Schedule
(home matches in bold, CAPS)
Date Opponent Time (CT) Television
Saturday, Feb. 26 Inter Miami CF 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 5 ORLANDO CITY SC 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 12 D.C. United 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 SPORTING KANSAS CITY 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 2 FC DALLAS 2:30 p.m. Univisión
Saturday, April 9 Orlando City SC 12:00 p.m. Univisión
Saturday, April 16 LA GALAXY 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 23 Minnesota United FC 4:00 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, April 30 NEW YORK RED BULLS 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 7 Atlanta United FC 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 14 FC CINCINNATI 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18 New York Red Bulls 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22 New York City FC 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 28 Toronto FC 6:00 p.m. TSN
Saturday, June 18 D.C. UNITED 5:00 p.m. UniMás
Saturday, June 25 Houston Dynamo FC 7:00 p.m. UniMás
Wednesday, June 29 PHILADELPHIA UNION 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 3 San Jose Earthquakes 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 9 COLUMBUS CREW 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13 TORONTO FC 7:00 p.m. TSN
Saturday, July 16 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 23 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:00 p.m. TSN
Saturday, July 30 ATLANTA UNITED FC 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6 Charlotte FC 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13 Philadelphia Union 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21 NEW YORK CITY FC 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28 CF MONTRÉAL 5:00 p.m. TVAS
Wednesday, Aug. 31 New England Revolution TBD
Saturday, Sept. 3 Columbus Crew 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 INTER MIAMI CF 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 CF Montréal 6:30 p.m. TVAS
Saturday, Sept. 17 CHARLOTTE FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1 FC Cincinnati 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION TBD
Loading comments...