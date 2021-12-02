Jonathan Bornstein re-signs with the Chicago Fire

Fan favorite and team captain Jonathan Bornstein will return for a fourth season with the Chicago Fire, the club announced today.

Sporting Director Georg Heitz mentioned Bornstein’s return in a news conference unveiling new head coach Ezra Hendrickson earlier this week, and Thursday the club made it official, announcing Bornstein will return on a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

“Jonny has proven to be a strong leader for the Club, on and off the field, and we’re pleased that he will be returning for another season,” Heitz said in a statement. “In addition to his leadership qualities, Jonny is a talented and experienced defender who will provide competition within the roster. We look to forward working with him again in 2022.”

The 37-year-old has said many times he hopes to keep playing past the age of 40, and he works hard to keep his body and mind in top shape in order to keep playing. Bornstein is inching closer to being the oldest player in Major League Soccer—he was No. 10 on that list last season.

Bornstein made 30 appearances (25 starts) during the 2021 campaign, marking the second-most appearances in a single season in his MLS career. Additionally, in 2021, Bornstein led the team in interceptions (81) and clearances (11) and ranked third in aerial duels won (63).