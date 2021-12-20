Chicago Fire sign MLS and USL veteran goalkeeper Spencer Richey

The Chicago Fire bolstered the team’s goalkeeping depth, signing MLS and USL veteran Spencer Richey to a contract through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.

“We’re very pleased to add Spencer to our roster heading into 2022,” said Sporting Director Georg Heitz. “With nearly a decade of professional experience, Spencer will not only be a great mentor for Chris Brady and Gaga Slonina but will also provide competition and depth at the goalkeeper position.”

Richey spent last season with the Seattle Sounders, where he featured for both the MLS team and Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship. He began his MLS career with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015, making 46 USL starts for Whitecaps FC II. He joined FC Cincinnati in 2018 for its final season in USL, then stayed with the club for the following two seasons in MLS, starting 28 of 29 appearances.

Richey will likely be the Fire’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Gaga Slonina, with Chris Brady getting time with the Fire’s new MLS Next Pro team.