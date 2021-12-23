Gabriel Slonina to Juventus? Not this time, but expect these rumors to keep coming

Chicago Fire fans woke up to a tweet claiming the team’s 17-year-old star goalkeeper, Gabriel Slonina, could be headed to Juventus as soon as this summer.

A Fire source tells Hot Time in Old Town there’s no truth to this rumor, but this won’t be the last time we hear Gaga’s name linked to a big club.

“We’re going to see a lot of these rumors about Gaga this year. Lots of teams watching him,” the source said.

Juventus are targeting 17 year old

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The US keeper currently plays for Chicago Fire in the MLS. In June, he could be signed and put into the Juve U23s for next season. (@tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/F8hwmmR7Ld — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) December 23, 2021

Honestly, it’s only a matter of time before one of these rumors is very real. Fire sources believe Slonina will be on the way to Europe sooner rather than later, and the team’s other 17-year-old star goalie, Chris Brady, may actually be the club’s long-term solution in net.

Transfermarkt recently ranked both Slonina and Brady as two of the top ten most valuable goalkeepers in the world who were born in 2004. When the right club comes calling for Gaga, hopefully the Fire and Major League Soccer won’t stand in his way.