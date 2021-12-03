Gabriel Slonina earns call up to USMNT camp

After a strong debut season, Chicago Fire homegrown goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina earned a call up to U.S. Men’s National Team camp for the upcoming match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

It’s Slonina’s first call up to senior USMNT camp. He’s previously represented U.S. Youth National Teams, and is also eligible to represent Poland.

The Dec. 18 match will air on FS1, UniMás and TUDN.

Also notable: Former Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, who led MLS in assists in 2021, was not named to the roster. Instead, Mihailovic will be training with Bologna in Italy

U.S. Men’s National Team Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United; 5/0), Justin Che (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; 0/0), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; 1/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United; 0/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 22/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 44/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 15/0)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER; 0/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 39/10), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 65/14)