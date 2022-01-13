Chicago Fire announce 2022 preseason schedule

The Chicago Fire will face Minnesota United, Toronto FC, FC Dallas, and Austin FC in preseason matches, the club announced today.

Hot Time had previously reported many details regarding the club’s preseason campaign, but we now have a look at the full schedule.

The Fire will kick off preseason from January 17-Feb. 3 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, where they also spent time last preseason. After three days back in Chicago, the team will travel to Austin, Texas for the second half of the 2022 preseason.

The club plans to stream at least some of these matches live, but those details will be announced at a later date.

2022 Preseason Schedule:

Jan. 16 – Players report to Chicago for team medicals

Jan. 17 – Team medicals / travel to Orlando, Fla.

Jan. 29 – Chicago Fire FC vs. Minnesota United FC at Omni Resort at ChampionsGate (12:00 p.m. CT)

Feb. 3 – Return to Chicago

Feb. 6 – Travel to Austin, Texas

Feb. 12 – Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC at St. David’s Performance Center (11:00 a.m. CT)

Feb. 16 – Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Dallas at St. David’s Performance Center (11:00 a.m. CT)

Feb. 19 – Chicago Fire FC vs. Austin FC at St. David’s Performance Center (12:00 p.m. CT)