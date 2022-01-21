Kacper Przybylko to the Chicago Fire? Here’s the latest.

A trade that would send Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko to the Chicago Fire is in the works, but has not yet been completed.

The deal between the two clubs—which will see the Fire send more than $1 million in General Allocation money to Philadelphia according to MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert—is drawing closer to completion. However, a Fire source tells Hot Time the deal is not expected to be announced today (Friday). If it does get over the line, Przybylko would not occupy a Designated Player spot for Chicago.

Przybylko was notably absent from Union training on Thursday. While Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson said he couldn’t talk about any potential trade, Union boss Jim Curtin was able to reveal a little more.

“There’s rumors swirling, I’m not going to hide from any of it. A lot of it is factual, but nothing is official,” Curtin said Thursday. “Things are in motion, that’s the reason he wasn’t in training today.”

Przybylko, 28, did a recent interview with a Polish outlet where he said the Fire were looking to give him a three year deal, and he was hoping the Union would grant the trade. He would likely come in as the starting forward, giving new acquisition Jhon Durán, 18, time to develop. Przybylko has scored 35 goals and added 14 assists in 83 career MLS games.

Hot Time will update this story as more details emerge.