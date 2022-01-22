Done Deal: Kacper Przybylko joins Chicago Fire in trade with Philadelphia Union

After a week of rumors and speculation, it’s now a done deal: Polish striker Kacper Przybylko is a Chicago Fire player. As part of the MLS trade, Przybylko’s former club, the Philadelphia Union, will receive $1,150,000 in General Allocation Money split across two seasons – $575,000 in 2022 GAM and $575,000 in 2023 GAM.

Przybylko is under contract with Chicago through the 2023 season, but a source tells Hot Time in Old Town discussions are underway on a new deal, which would not be a Designated Player contract.

Przybylko, who led the Union in scoring the last three seasons, will join his new Fire teammates Saturday afternoon in Orlando. He is expected to be a starter and major contributor for the Fire.

“We’re very pleased to add a player of Kacper’s caliber to our roster,” Sporting Director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “Going into the offseason, we wanted to sign a top attacking player with MLS experience and Kacper has been one of the most effective goal-scorers in this league over the last three seasons. With his physical attributes and knack for scoring goals, we believe that he will be a great addition as we continue to build a talented roster for 2022 and beyond. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to the Club.”

Since making his MLS debut in 2019, Przybylko’s 35 goals are tied for third most in MLS, behind only Josef Martinez (38) and Raul Ruidiaz (37). His 49 combined goals and assists are the fourth-highest total in MLS during that stretch, trailing only Carlos Vela (59), Valentin Castellanos (52), and Johnny Russell (51).

Przybylko, who is 6’ 4”, holds a U.S. Green Card, meaning he won’t take up an international slot. He was born in Germany, but grew up in Poland, and holds citizenship in both countries.

Prior to MLS, Przybylko played the majority of his career in Germany, making 162 appearances across all competitions for Arminia Bielefeld, 1. FC Köln, Greuther Fürth and 1. FC Kaiserslautern.