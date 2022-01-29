Chicago Fire vs. Minnesota United: Preseason Gameday Guide and How to Watch

The Chicago Fire team that takes the field today against Minnesota United for the club’s first official preseason match of 2022 will probably look a lot different than the one that faces Inter Miami on MLS opening day next month.

First off, the Fire are sitting on two open Designated Player spots (a full DP and a young DP), and, right now, it’s unclear if the club is even close to landing those players.

Secondly, there are some key players who won’t be with the team today. Star goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is away on United States Men’s National Team duty, and new centerback Rafael Czichos is stuck in Germany sorting out visa issues, but is expected to be in Orlando with the team in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see who starts for Ezra Hendrickson’s side this afternoon, and, considering the absences, who will step up and make a case for themselves.

Streaming: This match will be streamed live on ChicagoFireFC.com for fans watching within 75 miles of Soldier Field. At this point the blackout rule is silly and outdated, but Don Garber, the league’s commissioner, has said it’s probably going away next season with the new broadcast deal. Until that happens, fans who live outside the 75 mile radius are out of luck, or will have to find other ways to watch the game.

Chicago Fire vs. Minnesota United

Preseason Match #1 | Saturday, January 29 | Omni Resort at ChampionsGate, Orlando, FL

Kickoff: 12:00 CT

TV: none

Streaming: ChicagoFireFC.com (for fans watching within 75 miles of Soldier Field)

Live Twitter Updates: @HotTimeOldTown

Remaining Fire Preseason Schedule

Feb. 12 – Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC at St. David’s Performance Center (11:00 a.m. CT)

Feb. 16 – Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Dallas at St. David’s Performance Center (11:00 a.m. CT)

Feb. 19 – Chicago Fire FC vs. Austin FC at St. David’s Performance Center (12:00 p.m. CT)