Chicago Fire Notebook: Slonina back with USMNT, a Fire trade, and Hazy Pitch hits stores

As Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina joins Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT camp for the second straight month, there’s another rumor about Slonina potentially joining a giant European club.

A report surfaced this week saying Slonina has “attracted the interest” of Manchester United, who see him as a “long term heir to David De Gea”. While it’s not crazy to think Manchester United have an eye on Slonina, a source tells Hot Time United have not contacted the Fire about a move. A source shot down a similar rumor about Slonina joining Juventus last month.

Meanwhile, Slonina is busy in a domestic USMNT camp, where he’ll be looking to catch Berhalter’s eye before the next round of World Cup qualifying later this month. Slonina is eligible to play for both the United States and Poland, and Berhalter is doing what he can to show the 17-year-old that the U.S. is interested.

Ragen Traded to Seattle

Nothing’s been officially announced yet, but Hot Time in Old Town and Sounder at Heart have both confirmed the Fire dealt 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick Jackson Ragen to the Seattle Sounders, in exchange for a third rounder in 2023. The centerback trained with the Fire last summer after his college career wrapped up at Michigan, but the Fire ultimately declined to sign him. Ragen then moved back home to Washington and signed with Tacoma Defiance.

Ragen came up through the Sounders Academy, but lost the ability to sign a Homegrown Player contract after going through the SuperDraft.

Hazy Pitch is Here!

Revolution Brewing’s new beer “Hazy Pitch,” which is a collaboration with the Fire featuring a very cool can design, is out on store shelves across the Chicago area. Revolution calls it a “Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick.” We tried it last night, and can confirm it’s quite tasty.

If you want to grab some, check out Revolution’s beer finder to find it at a store near you.