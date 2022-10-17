The Hot Cast: Grand Finale

On the final episode of the HotCast for the 2022 season, Ruben and RJ take stock of the Fire in a free-flowing conversation that takes you all over the place. They start with the question of whether or not the campaign was a disappointment (it was) and from there, they discuss what part randomness had to play in the fate of the 2022 Men in Red. From there, they discuss what the club needs to do in the offseason to improve, and little room for error there is. Plus, Ruben has a bad take about the GM position. All of that and more on the season finale of the Hot Cast