The Hot Cast: Young Bucks

On this week’s episode of the Hot Cast, Ruben and RJ break down all things Fire at Cincinnati. They discuss all the blossoming of young talent on this team after the Team of the Week performances by both Brian Gutierrez and Jhon Duran. They then question whether or no the team is better without Xherdan Shaqiri, and what that could mean going into next year. They then leapfrog from that to discussing where the Fire would be best served by DP’s with all this young talent on the roster. Do you want to stick a DP in front of Guti, Duran or Mueller? And finally, at the end of the show, they also briefly discuss the findings of the Yates investigation of the NWSL misconduct allegations. All that and more on The Hot Cast.