Chicago Fire 1, New England Revolution 1: Man of the Match

It’s always hard in a game like this to pick a man of the match. Neither team really tried to go 100 percent to win the game, and for long periods of time, both teams seemed to be just waiting for the game to end. But towards the final whistle, the game kicked up a notch. So tonight, our man of the match is the Fire’s goalscorer. Alex Monis has overcome a lot, but in his 5 minutes on the pitch, he was able to end the season on a high note and with a feel-good story. For that alone, Alex Monis gets our Man of the Match.

