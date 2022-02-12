Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC: Preseason Gameday Guide and How to Watch

All eyes this week were on new Chicago Fire designated player Xherdan Shaqiri, but don’t expect the Swiss star to play today against Toronto FC in Austin, Texas (noon CT, streaming live at ChicagoFireFC.com).

Shaqiri has yet to join up with his Fire teammates, as he’s working through the usual visa process. Today should, however, mark our first look at new centerback Rafael Czichos in Fire colors. Czichos joined early in January from FC Koln, but had to suffer through a four week visa delay before he could enter the U.S. The Fire are hopeful that was an isolated incident, and Shaqiri’s visa process will go smoothly.

Streaming: This match will be streamed live on ChicagoFireFC.com for fans watching within 75 miles of Soldier Field. At this point the blackout rule is silly and outdated, but Don Garber, the league’s commissioner, has said it’s probably going away next season with the new broadcast deal. Until that happens, fans who live outside the 75 mile radius are out of luck, or will have to find other ways to watch the game.

Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC

Preseason Match #2 | Saturday, February 12 | St. David’s Performance Center, Austin, Texas

Kickoff: 12:00 CT

TV: none

PxP Voice: Tyler Terens (calling the match from a Texas-sized picnic table)

Remaining Fire Preseason Schedule

Feb. 16 – Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Dallas at St. David’s Performance Center (11:00 a.m. CT)

Feb. 19 – Chicago Fire FC vs. Austin FC at St. David’s Performance Center (12:00 p.m. CT)