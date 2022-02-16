Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas: Preseason Gameday Guide and How to Watch

The Chicago Fire take on FC Dallas in a preseason edition of the Brimstone Cup today at 11:00 a.m. CT. The match will be held in Austin, TX at Austin FC’s St. David’s Performance Center. It’s closed to the public, but Chicago area fans can watch a live stream of the match at ChicagoFireFC.com.

Saturday’s preseason finale against Austin FC won’t be streamed live, so today’s match is the last chance you’ll get to watch the Fire before the Feb. 26 season opener against Inter MIami. The Fire hoped to stream Saturday’s match, but Austin’s technical staff wanted to keep things private.

Update: New Designated Player signing Xherdan Shaqiri has received his visa, and he’s flying to Austin on Thursday to meet up with his Fire teammates. The Fire were able to help fast track Shaqiri’s visa to give him more time to prepare for the MLS season opener on Feb. 26.

Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas

Preseason Match #3 | Wednesday, February 16 | St. David’s Performance Center, Austin, Texas

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: none

Streaming: ChicagoFireFC.com (for fans watching within 75 miles of Soldier Field)

PxP Voice: Tyler Terens (calling the match from a Texas-sized picnic table)

Live Twitter Updates: @HotTimeOldTown

Remaining Fire Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 19 – Chicago Fire vs. Austin FC at St. David’s Performance Center (12:00 p.m. CT)

Fire Regular Season Opener

Saturday, Feb. 26 - Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire at DRV PNK Stadium, Ft. Lauderdale, FL (5 p.m. CT)