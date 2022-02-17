Water Tower Kit: Chicago Fire drop new 2022 home shirt

The Chicago Fire are out with a new home shirt for the 2022 MLS season, dubbed the Water Tower kit. The jersey, which is navy for the third straight season, features a subtle pattern in the fabric inspired by the iconic Chicago Water Tower.

While it isn’t red, which will certainly upset some fans, the fabric pattern and the new crest make it easily the best of the three navy shirts the Fire have worn since moving back to Soldier Field in 2020. This shirt is expected to be around for two seasons, and the Fire still intend to switch back to red shirts at home for the 2024 season.

Motorola is back

Chicago-based Motorola is back for a fourth season as the Fire’s primary shirt sponsor, on a one-year deal. While the Fire had other options, some of which came together very late, the Fire decided Motorola was the best fit for 2022. A source tells Hot Time the wheels were in motion for Motorola to return as a partner before the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri, but the terms weren’t finalized until very recently.

The revamped Lakefront Kit

The Fire’s white Lakefront Kit returns as the secondary jersey for 2022, with one major change: the new, full color crest replaces the monochrome Fire Crown logo from last season. Motorola returns as the primary sponsor on the white shirt, as well.