Chicago Fire II: Here’s what you need to know

The Chicago Fire announced details today for the club’s new MLS NEXT Pro team, Chicago Fire II.

The team will be led by head coach Ludovic Taillandier, with Patrick Nyarko serving as assistant coach. While some other clubs are signing veterans for their MLS NEXT Pro teams, the Fire want this to be a bridge between the Academy and the first team, so Chicago Fire II will mostly be comprised of Academy and Homegrown Players.

Home games will take place at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, and will be open to the public free of charge. The club says more information is coming soon on how to attend matches.

All regular season matches will be streamed live at mlsnextpro.com. More than 30 of those will be billed as “Games of the Week,” with enhanced production. Each team will be featured at least once.

The teams have been divided into two conferences, Eastern and Western, with two divisions in each. The Fire will join FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2, Inter Miami II, and Orlando City B in the Central Division of the Eastern Conference.

Each team will face divisional opponents two or three times, as well as the other teams in their conference at least twice. Chicago will also face two teams from the West: Minnesota United FC 2, and St. Louis City 2 over the course of the season.

Four teams from each conference will quality for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs—the top team from each division, and the two teams with the next most points in each conference.

Chicago Fire II 2022 Schedule

(all times Central, home games in bold)

Saturday, March 26 - Orlando City B - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 - COLUMBUS CREW 2 - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 - ROCHESTER NY FC - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 17 Toronto FC II 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 - PHILADELPHIA UNION II - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 - MINNESOTA UNITED FC 2 - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 - FC CINCINNATI 2 - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 - New York City FC II - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27 - Toronto FC II - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 - COLUMBUS CREW 2 - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 - ST LOUIS CITY 2 - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 - Philadelphia Union II - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 - NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 2 - Inter Miami II - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 10 - FC Cincinnati 2 - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 17 - ORLANDO CITY B - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 - Rochester NY FC - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 - St. Louis CITY 2 - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14 - New England Revolution II - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20 - NEW YORK CITY FC II - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25 - TORONTO FC II - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 4 - Columbus Crew 2 - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 11 - FC Cincinnati 2 - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 18 - INTER MIAMI II - 2:00 p.m.