Chicago Fire Notebook: Kendall Burks signs, Federico Navarro injury update, and more!

As we first reported earlier this week, defender Kendall Burks has indeed signed with the Chicago Fire. Burks is under contract through the 2023 season, with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Burks, who played at the University of Washington, was on trial with Nottingham Forest when the Fire drafted him 11th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The Fire stayed in contact with him through that trial, and were eventually able to convince him to choose Chicago. He’s expected to compete for time at both center back and right back.

“Kendall is a talented young player who we believe has the tools to compete for playing time in multiple positions during his rookie season,” Fire Sporting Director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “We’re very pleased that he has decided to begin his professional career in Chicago, despite having options to play overseas, and look forward to seeing his continued growth within our environment.”

Love this video from the Fire of Kendall Burks getting mobbed by his teammates after signing. #cf97 pic.twitter.com/ZMPsHDL0v4 — Patrick McCraney (@patrickmccraney) February 25, 2022

Fire Injury Updates

The first injury report of 2022 is out. Carlos Terán, who seemingly can’t catch a break with injuries, is listed as out with a right thigh injury for the Inter Miami match (5 p.m. CT, WGN-TV). Federico Navarro, who didn’t play in preseason, is listed as questionable with a right knee injury, and Missael Rodriguez is also questionable with a left hip injury.

Programming Notes

You’ll want to tune in 30 minutes before the next couple Fire matches. This Saturday WGN-TV will air a 30 minute Season Preview Special starting at 4:30 p.m. CT. And next Saturday, before the home opener against Orlando City, WGN will air a new episode of the Fire’s excellent “No Little Plans” series, featuring a lot of behind the scenes footage.