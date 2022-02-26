Ruben and RJ are back for another year of The Hot Cast. They break down the Fire’s offseason and discuss their overhaul of the roster. Then they move on to discuss where they think the Fire can go, and try to answer who the club’s MVP will be. They then turn their attention to the match at Inter Miami and talk Fire win conditions. All that plus predictions and thoughts on the Cup on this week’s Hot Cast.
Filed under:
The Hot Cast: 2022 Chicago Fire Season Preview
Ruben and RJ are back for another year of talkin’ ‘bout dem Fires.
