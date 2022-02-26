Inter Miami 0, Chicago Fire 0: Man of the Match

There were a lot of excellent performances tonight, despite not scoring any goals. Xherdan Shaqiri showed that he is and will be a difference maker that the Club hasn’t seen in a long time. Stanislav Ivanov showed that he was the kind of winger the club thought he was when they brought him in. And Gaga Slonina made some game saving saves that would see the Fire grab a point in the first game of the season on the road. But we’re going to give our MotM to the brand new captain Rafael Czichos. Czichos kept the team as organized as he could during the chaotic second-half, as well as showed off his poise under pressure. and as pointed out by Jake of Black Fires and Chicago Effzeh on twitter, why he was so depended on at FC Köln. Congratulations to Rafael on his fantastic debut and MotM performance.

(Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)