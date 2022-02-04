Reports: Xherdan Shaqiri to the Chicago Fire is nearly complete

After weeks of rumors, it appears Swiss superstar Xherdan Shaqiri is close to joining the Chicago Fire.

Hot Time in Old Town can confirm a report by MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, saying a deal to bring the midfielder from Lyon to the Fire isn’t 100% done, but is close. Shaqiri, who has played for Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and has 100 caps with the Swiss national team, would certainly command a large salary and a designated player spot, and would immediately be one of MLS’s marquee players.

Fire sporting director Georg Heitz and Shaqiri were at FC Basel at the same time. We reported weeks ago that the Fire had talked to Shaqiri about potentially joining the club. Since then talks have continued, and it appears the Fire have convinced Shaqiri to make the jump.

The move would give the success-starved Fire fanbase an immediate boost. After many losing seasons, it’s a statement of intent by Fire brass that losing is no longer acceptable.