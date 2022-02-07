Chicago Fire preseason camp shifts to Austin

The Chicago Fire kick off the Austin, Texas portion of the 2022 preseason with a training session Monday morning.

While in Austin, the Fire will play three tune up matches against MLS opponents, all behind closed doors at Austin FC’s training facility. Chicago faces Toronto FC at noon CT this Saturday, Feb. 12. Four days later, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, they’ll take on FC Dallas at 11 a.m. CT. Then, they’ll wrap up the second phase of preseason with a match against Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 19 at noon CT.

The first two matches—against Toronto and Dallas—are slated for streaming at ChicagoFireFC.com. The matches are subject to the usual MLS blackout rules, so they’re only available to fans watching within 75 miles of Soldier Field. At the moment, there are no plans to stream the Feb. 19 match against Austin.

Fans are, no doubt, anxiously awaiting an official club announcement regarding the signing of Swiss star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. Thoughts are with the Fire’s content team, who are no doubt feeling the pressure to make Shaqiri’s announcement video the best yet. Somehow, we feel like they’ll find a way to make it happen.