The Hot Cast: And So It Begins

Ruben and RJ are back and on-topic this week as there was a lot to digest after the scoreless draw in Miami. They go through what happened on Saturday evening player by player and attempt to put their finger on what went right for the Fire and what they need to do to improve on their performance. Then they talk about Saturday’s home opener while Ruben tries to convince RJ that Jhon Durán should be starting instead of Fabian Herbers. All of that plus a Manny’s Deli shoutout on this week’s Hot Cast.