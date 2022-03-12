D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

The Chicago Fire head into tonight’s match against D.C. United undefeated—two draws out of two—but still haven’t scored a goal this season. D.C., on the other hand, have two wins out of two, and haven’t given up a goal this season in matches against Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati.

So will today be the day the Fire find the back of the net? Head coach Ezra Hendrickson thinks so.

“Looking at the film, looking at the games, we kind of pinpointed what it is that we need to change and maybe help put the players in better positions to score,” Hendrickson said. “But it’s not a lack of creating chances. It’s more of not executing. It’s the execution part in the final third that we need to really, really focus on going forward.”

We could see the return of last year’s team MVP Federico Navarro to the midfield today. If he partners with Gastón Giménez, it will likely mean Giménez pushes forward, leaving Navarro in behind to win balls.

“Federico’s characteristics are certainly a little bit more defensive than mine, so if he is able to play or if he comes out, I would likely be forward a little bit more depending on whatever Coach wants, and whoever he chooses to play,” Giménez told reporters this week. “So surely if we play together, he will likely be more defensive and I would be up a little more, maybe as an eight, playing along with a ten and the forwards.”

How To Watch

Broadcasts will work a lot like last season. Tyler Terens and Tony Meola are back on the call again this season, and Arlo White will join over the summer. All locally broadcast games will air on WGN-TV and the newly named CF97 Live, which is a free streaming option on the Fire’s website and mobile app. Fans living outside the Chicago TV market can watch on ESPN+.

D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire

MLS Match #3 | Saturday, March 12 | Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: WGN-TV

Streaming: CF97 Live (available for free for Chicago area fans at ChicagoFireFC.com and the Chicago Fire app)

Out-of-market streaming: ESPN+

Broadcast Team: Tyler Terens (play-by-play), Tony Meola (color analyst)

Radio: Latino Mix 93.5

Live Twitter Updates: @HotTimeOldTown

Chicago Fire Injury Report

OUT : Carlos Terán (right thigh)

: Carlos Terán (right thigh) OUT: Andre Reynolds II (left thigh)

Andre Reynolds II (left thigh) QUESTIONABLE: none

D.C. United Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE: Russell Canouse (groin)

Upcoming Chicago Fire Schedule

Saturday, March 19 - Chicago Fire vs. Sporting Kansas City at Soldier Field, Chicago (5 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)

Saturday, April 2 - Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas, Soldier Field, Chicago (2:30 p.m. CT, Univision)

Saturday, April 9 - Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (noon CT, Univision)

Saturday, April 16 - Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy at Soldier Field. Chicago (7 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)

Saturday, April 23 - Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire at Allianz Field, St. Paul. MN (4 p.m. CT, ESPN)