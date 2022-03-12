DC United 0, Chicago Fire 2: Quick & Dirty Recap

DC United 0 Chicago Fire 2 Ivanov 32’ Bornstein 80’

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against DC United. The Fire won 2-0.

32’ 0-1 Ivanov

Herbers ➡️ Shaqiri ➡️ Ivanov@ChicagoFire's first of the season. pic.twitter.com/oEkFaUVCBu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 13, 2022

80’ 0-2 Bornstein

This passage of play from @ChicagoFire...



What a move & what a finish from @JonnyBornstein to cap it off! pic.twitter.com/dJ0iYIhwYD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 13, 2022

Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.