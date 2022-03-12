DC United 0, Chicago Fire 2: Man of the Match

It really could be only one person tonight. Stanislav Ivanov scored the first goal of the 2022 Chicago Fire season, and the winner tonight in the club’s 2-0 win over DC United. He was also active on the wing, beating DC’s pressure defense multiple times as well as helping on defense with some key trackback tackles. But his goal is what really gets him the award, and it’s completely deserved.

(Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM/WOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)