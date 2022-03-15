The Hot Cast: Victory

Ruben and RJ are both ecstatic and perplexed by this week’s win at DC United. They talk about the improved defense, Ezra Hendrickson and the rest of the coaching staff’s involvement in turning this ship around, and goals, Jerry, goals! They also spend a lot of time talking about Gastón Giménez and how frustrating he is with his inconsistent play. They end the show with some talk about the situation in Mexico from a fortnight ago and the lack of response from the governing bodies of football. All that and more on this week’s Hot Cast.