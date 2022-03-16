Chicago Fire Notebook: Gabriel Slonina’s injury status, a Fire-Red Stars doubleheader, and more!

After rolling his ankle against D.C. United, Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina should be available for Saturday’s match against Sporting Kansas City (5 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live), head coach Ezra Hendrickson said Wednesday.

“He’s day to day, but we expect him to be ready for Saturday,” Hendrickson said.

Slonina has not trained this week, and he shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a compression sleeve on his leg. If he plays, Slonina has a chance to become the first goalkeeper in MLS history to start a season with four straight clean sheets.

In other injury news, Carlos Terán’s hamstring continues to improve, and Hendrickson expects the centerback to be fully back in training next week.

Sekulić to Slovakia?

We’re hearing Boris Sekulić could earn a call up to Slovakia’s national team for a pair of friendlies against Norway and Finland during the upcoming international break. Sekulić is from Serbia, but has two career appearances for Slovakia, where he’s a naturalized citizen. However, he hasn’t played for Slovakia since joining the Fire in 2020.

“Every time, since I came here, I’m on this preliminary list, but never made it to the short list,” Sekulić said when we asked him about the possibility. “Hopefully this time I will be there. Of course, it’s a really great thing for me in my career.”

Fire-Red Stars Doubleheader

The Fire and Chicago Red Stars are joining forces for an MLS-NWSL doubleheader.

On Saturday, July 30, the Fire host Atlanta United at 4 p.m., and the Red Stars host San Diego Wave at Soldier Field at 7 p.m. The doubleheader will be a single ticketed event, meaning one ticket gets you into both matches. If you already have Fire tickets for that match, you can stick around and watch the Red Stars at no extra cost.

The Fire and Red Stars have played doubleheaders before, but this will be the first one since the Fire left Bridgeview and moved back to Soldier Field.