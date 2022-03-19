Chicago Fire 3, Sporting Kansas City 1: Quick and Dirty Recap

Chicago Fire X Przyblko 30’, Shaqiri 50’

Sporting KC X

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Sporting KC. The Fire won 3-1.

30’ 1-0 Przybylko

Kacper Przybyłko gets on the board.



His first @ChicagoFire goal gives his team the lead. pic.twitter.com/9R8Nm7Uxup — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2022

50’ 2-0 Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri scores his first MLS goal! #cf97 pic.twitter.com/ygPcjE0m5j — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2022

X’ 2-1 Espinoza

The buildup

The finish



Roger Espinoza pulls one back for @SportingKC. pic.twitter.com/gL3nuVOsFd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2022

’3-1 Przybylko

Kacper Przybyłko brace ✔️@ChicagoFire take a two-goal lead. pic.twitter.com/xP3Y7pqeNU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2022

Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.