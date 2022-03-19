Chicago Fire 3, Sporting KC 1: Man of the Match

There were a lot of good performances in the Chicago Fire’s 3-1 win over Sporting KC. Gaston Gimenez was excellent. As was Xherdan Shaqiri who had a breakout game with a goal and two hockey assists. But really it could only be Kacper Przybylko. Kacper opened his account with a brace, and beyond that, was creating so much space with his runs up top to create scoring opportunities for others. His impact was excellent, and he wins our Man of the Match award.

