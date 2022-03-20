Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

Chris Petrucelli’s new-look Chicago Red Stars will take the field in a competitive game for the first time as they take on Houston Dash in the opening game of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. This is the first of six rounds of matches that will take place in the third edition of this pre-season competition, with both teams a part of the “Central” group also involving Louisville and Kansas City. The match will kick off at 6:00 PM Central Time at Houston’s PNC Stadium.

The Red Stars will have their full roster available for this game, excluding Kealia Watt (not yet reported for camp), Sarah Woldmoe (maternity leave), Kayla Sharples, and Sarah Luebbert (both on loan). Alyssa Naeher returns from the long-term injury that she sustained in the Olympics which left her out of the entire second half of last season. There are a few new faces on the roster, with those being defender Mikenna McManus, midfielders Jill Aguilera, Channing Foster, and Samantha Fisher, and forward Sarah Griffith.

The Dash are coming off of a year where they narrowly missed out on the playoffs, but they will also have to adapt following the departure of Kristie Mewis. Still, they have established internationals such as Rachel Daly and former Red Star Maria Sanchez who can be difference-makers in the middle of the park and in the final third.

Last season, the Red Stars had an even 1-1-2 record against Houston.

The match will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash

NWSL Challenge Cup Matchday 1 | Sunday, March 20 | PNC Stadium

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: Paramount+