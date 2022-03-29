The Hot Cast: The Fire Are Good

Ruben and RJ are back this week after taking the international break early due to health reasons, so they have a jampacked show for you today. First, they talk a bit about the win over SKC and how well they played on the day and what it means going forward. They also discuss the big picture of the Fire’s first 4 games. What’s impressed them, and what they’re still worried about. They then spend the second half of the show talking about all sorts of miscellaneous soccer stuff. They talk about how the CAF and AFC need more love from the west, and how Ocianna does not. They then talk a bit about the USMNT and circle back around to Saturday’s match against FC Dallas. All of that and Kingdom Hearts on this week’s Hot Cast.