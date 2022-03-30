Chicago Red Stars vs Racing Louisville: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

The Chicago Red Stars will host Racing Louisville tonight in their second home game of 2022. They’ve had a rough week, dropping their first home Challenge Cup game to Kansas City last Friday, and have now learned that they will be without a key piece for the rest of the year. However, the Red Stars will look to bounce back with a strong performance against Louisville, who sit dead last in the group on one point. The match will kick off at 6:30 PM Central Time at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

The Red Stars have numerous players unavailable due to injury, which could make the beginning of 2022 very difficult. The club confirmed this week that Tierna Davidson suffered an ACL tear, a massive blow not only for the Red Stars but for the US Women’s National Team. Davidson will be out for the entire NWSL and will miss all of World Cup Qualifying. The Red Stars’ defensive system was built around her, so new head coach Chris Petrucelli will have to quickly adapt. Kealia Watt is out with a knee injury, and Rachel Hill is also out with a hip injury. Sarah Woldmoe and Casey Krueger are on maternity leave. Morgan Gautrat could return to the squad tonight, which will be a welcome addition, as she was a key piece in the midfield last season. She returns quicker than anticipated.

Racing Louisville have had a poor start to this competition, only picking up 1 point from their first two games. Last week, they saw a 2-0 first-half lead over Houston evaporate in the space of 9 minutes, as Maria Sanchez, Marisa Viggiano, and Rachel Daly scored in the 56th, 58th, and 65th minutes to complete a quick turnaround. Louisville have options such as Jessica McDonald, Nadia Nadim, and Emina Ekić who can pose an attacking threat. Last season’s breakout star, left back Emily Fox, is also expected to start. There is also the added dynamic that Red Stars midfielder Yuki Nagasato will be playing against her former team, as she spent last season in Louisville.

The match will be aired on Paramount+.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville

NWSL Challenge Cup Matchday 3 | Wednesday, March 30 | SeatGeek Stadium

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

Streaming: Paramount+, Twitch (international)