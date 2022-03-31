PHOTOS: Chicago Red Stars battle Racing Louisville to scoreless draw

The Chicago Red Stars are holding down second place in Group C of the NWSL Challenge Cup, after earning a point in a scoreless draw with Racing Louisville Wednesday night at SeatGeek Stadium.

Hot Time in Old Town photographer Shania Benhiyoun was there. Here’s a look at the match, captured through her eyes:

The Red Stars are back in action Saturday night, when they host Houston Dash at 7 p.m.

The winners of the three groups will automatically advance to the semifinals, along with the highest ranked group stage runner up. With four points, the Red Stars are right in the mix for that final spot, but there are still three games to play, so a lot can still happen. At the moment, Kansas City Current leads Group C with seven points.

Wednesday night lineups:

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Zoe Morse, Kayla Sharples, Tatumn Milazzo, Mikenna McManus (Arin Wright), Yuki Nagasato, Vanessa DiBernardo (Danielle Colaprico), Alyssa Mautz (Bianca St-Georges), Sarah Griffith (Ella Stevens), Mallory Pugh (Morgan Gautrat), Ava Cook

LOU: Katie Lund, Gemma Bonner, Emily Fox, Julia Lester, Addisyn Merrick, Jaelin Howell (Savannah Malham), Lauren Milliet, Taylor Otto (Freja Olofsson), Emina Ekic, Kirsten Davis (Sh’Nia Gordon), Ebony Salmon