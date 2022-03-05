Chicago Fire 0 Orlando City 0: Man of the Match

The Chicago Fire opened their home campaign with another scoreless draw against Orlando City. While this does mean that The Fire again failed again to score a goal, it also means that the defense held a team with dangerous players upfront scoreless, and that’s where we’ll turn to for our Man of the Match selection. This week, our choice goes to Wyatt Omsberg. Omsberg had his best game in a Fire shirt, winning 67 percent of duels, the most on defense. He also lead the team in tackles, and never once looked overmatched against Orlando. Congrats to Omasberg on his victory.

