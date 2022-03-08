The Hot Cast: No Goals No Problems?

Ruben and RJ are back to break down the weekend’s action (or lack thereof). They start with some praise of the Fire’s defense and how it’s so much better than in the last several seasons. Then they talk a bit about the problems the offense is having, and how they’re really unable to fix it during the transfer window. After breaking down the match against Orlando, your hosts then chat about The Athletic’s 2022 MLS Anonymous GM Servey. The Fire were mentioned a bunch we talk about how the they’re is seen by the rest of the league. All of that plus some video game talk on this week’s Hot Cast!