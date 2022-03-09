Chicago Fire Notebook: Fixing the attack, injury news, and a big honor for Tyler Terens

The Chicago Fire haven’t scored a goal in 2022, and Saturday’s opponent, D.C. United, haven’t allowed one yet this season.

It’s not the most promising matchup for the Fire to break through and score, but head coach Ezra Hendrickson said he and his staff have spent the last couple days looking at ways to fix the team’s attack.

“It’s not like we’re not getting in the front half,” Hendrickson said. “We’ve seen from the films the past two games, for instance in Miami, we created opportunities but just didn’t put them away. Against Orlando we created a couple opportunities, but not as many as we did in Miami.”

Hendrickson said in looking at film, they’ve pinpointed ways to put the players in better positions to score, and it will come down to execution.

“It’s been two games, it’s been zero goals, and they have to come at some time, so what better time to come than in D.C.,” Hendrickson said.

Fire Injury News

Carlos Terán, who has been out for two straight matches with a hamstring issue, is “almost fully back” according to Hendrickson. Federico Navarro is back and ready for selection against D.C. United, and Hendrickson said there were no other injury concerns at the moment.

Terens to call ESPN matches

Fire play-by-play man Tyler Terens announced he’ll be calling two nationally televised matches on ESPN—Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution on April 9 (the Fire-Orlando City match is on Univision that day, so he’s not missing out), and he’ll also call the Fire’s away match against Minnesota United on national TV. It’s a big honor for a guy who cut his teeth calling matches from suspect places like a closet in Florida and various picnic tables during Fire preseason. Congrats, Tyler.

Josh Penn signs with Chicago Fire II

Forward Josh Penn, who is from Naperville, signed a deal to play for the Fire’s MLS Next Pro team, Fire II. After spending time at Indiana University, Penn was drafted by Inter Miami, where he appeared in two matches. He also spent time with Fort Lauderdale CF of USL League 1 and Charleston Battery of the USL Championship. Penn trained with the Fire’s first team during preseason.

“We are happy to have Josh back at the Club and hope to provide him an environment to develop into a contributor for the first team,” Fire II head coach Ludovic Taillandier said in a statement. “Josh is a local player who was in our Academy before my time here and who played with Chicago Sockers before playing at Indiana University and in the USL.”

The Fire should be announcing more second-team signings very soon. The bulk of the Fire II roster is expected to be Academy players and Homegrowns who need minutes.