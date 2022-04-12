The Hot Cast: Inevitability

The Chicago Fire finally lost and Ruben and RJ are back this week to discuss the inevitable. They go over the loss to Orlando including praise of the Defense’s attention to detail. They also discuss the lack of offensive production, and Ruben finally gives you all permission to panic. Brian Gutierrez’s red card is also talked about, and your hosts talk about the lack of discipline of the squad and how they have to wake up to the new reality of not being able to disrupt quick restarts. All of that plus a look to the LA Galaxy this weekend on this week’s Hot Cast.