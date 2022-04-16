Chicago Fire 0, LA Galaxy 0: Man of the Match

Another game, another clean sheet for the Chicago Fire. This team has proven time and again that this defensive mentality and success is not a fluke. One of the big reasons why is the massive step up our Man of the Match has taken this season. When Wyatt Omsberg came to the team, he was little more than a roster filler. But he’s become a rock this season, every game better than his last. Tonight he kept Chicharito off the board, and the LA Galaxy had zero shots on goal. Congratulations to Omsberg for his step up, and his Man of the Match award.

