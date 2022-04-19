Chicago Fire vs. Union Omaha: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the U.S. Open Cup is back, and the Chicago Fire kick things off against USL League One side Union Omaha at Soldier Field tonight (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

The Fire are looking to win the fifth Open Cup in club history. After a blistering start in the club’s early years—winning it in 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006, the Fire have struggled recently, and haven’t reached the final since 2011.

After both missed the last match against LA Galaxy, you have to figure it’s unlikely we’ll see Xherdan Shaqiri or Fabian Herbers play tonight. Both are listed as questionable. With another MLS game this Saturday against Minnesota United, head coach Ezra Hendrickson will have to strike the right balance between squad rotation, and playing for an important win.

“As a club, as an organization, we always want to win every time we step on the pitch, and this is no different,” Hendrickson said. “As far as the club being successful in this competition, that’s something we want to get back to... Five games, and you can lift a trophy.”

Chicago Fire vs. Union Omaha

U.S. Open Cup | Tuesday, April 19 | Soldier Field, Chicago

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT

Streaming: ESPN+

Chicago Fire Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE : Fabian Herbers (right hip)

QUESTIONABLE: Xherdan Shaqiri (left calf)

Upcoming Chicago Fire Schedule

Saturday, April 23 - Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire at Allianz Field, St. Paul. MN (4 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday, April 30 - Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field, Chicago (7 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)

Saturday, May 7 - Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (5 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)

Saturday, May 14 - Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field, Chicago (7 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)