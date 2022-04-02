Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

Quite a bit has happened since the last time the Chicago Fire played FC Dallas in a regular season MLS match. The Fire have changed stadiums once, and changed logos twice since that last matchup in September 2019 in Bridgeview. Oh, and there was a global pandemic, too.

But, alas, these two teams will finally do battle again for the Brimstone Cup before a national TV audience on TUDN and Univision (2:30 p.m. CT).

Both teams come into the match relatively healthy, albeit with key players just returning from international duty. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland), Boris Sekulić (Slovakia), Miguel Navarro (Venezuela), and Brian Gutierrez and Chris Brady (USA U-20s) are all back and healthy for Chicago, and Jesus Ferriera and Paul Arriola are back with Dallas after helping the USMNT qualify for the World Cup.

While the Fire have allowed just one goal this season—good for best in MLS—Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson knows how good Dallas can be on the attack.

“We are very aware of what they have going forward, how they like to defend, the type of players that they have, but our focus is really on us and what we have to do in order to be successful, making sure that we maximize our strengths and limit our weaknesses and not expose ourselves too much and be better going forward,” Hendrickson said.

Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas

MLS Match #5 | Saturday, April 2 | Soldier Field, Chicago

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: TUDN, Univision (Spanish)

Streaming: Twitter (English)

Radio: TUDN 1200 AM

Live Twitter Updates: @HotTimeOldTown

Chicago Fire Injury Report

OUT: Jhon Durán (right ankle)

FC Dallas Injury Report

OUT: None

